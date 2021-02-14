Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Increases Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 141,961 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $36,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of TME opened at $26.36 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

