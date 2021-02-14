Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $96,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Generac by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after buying an additional 179,357 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after buying an additional 120,669 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $114,458,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 534,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,473,000 after purchasing an additional 148,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.46.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.84. 930,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,298. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $330.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.