Ninety One North America Inc. Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 117.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 1.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $24,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,602 shares of company stock worth $2,123,184. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $316.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.07. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

