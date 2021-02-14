Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 21,311 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 428,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after buying an additional 183,203 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 482,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

