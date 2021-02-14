Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 344,110 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 109.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344,110 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up 2.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $34,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,508,515 shares of company stock worth $79,475,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

