Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 14,875 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 3.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $62,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,150.58 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,123.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,922.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

