Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Up 52.6% in January

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nihon Kohden stock remained flat at $$15.72 during trading on Friday. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of -0.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NHNKY. Mizuho downgraded Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.

