Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nidec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NJDCY opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. Analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

