NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.13. 5,787,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,415,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

