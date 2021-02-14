NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 15th

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

