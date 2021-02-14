NEXT Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $22,322.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

