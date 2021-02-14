NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 148 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,806,000 after acquiring an additional 163,398 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $598.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $611.65. The stock has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

