NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 892 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $268.90 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $268.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

