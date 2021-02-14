NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,448 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day moving average is $175.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

