NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bill.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,399,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $873,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,405 shares of company stock worth $36,499,355 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -365.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.