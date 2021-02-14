NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 97,760 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $361.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $361.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

