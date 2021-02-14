NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.65 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

