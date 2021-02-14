NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 359.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after purchasing an additional 321,980 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

MA opened at $341.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.34 and its 200-day moving average is $333.63. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

