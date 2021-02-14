NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $50.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.07 million to $52.70 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $49.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $205.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.32 million to $206.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $212.08 million, with estimates ranging from $207.88 million to $219.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,863. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
