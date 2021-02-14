NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $50.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.07 million to $52.70 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $49.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $205.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.32 million to $206.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $212.08 million, with estimates ranging from $207.88 million to $219.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,863. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.