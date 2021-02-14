Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

