Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.08, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.