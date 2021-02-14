Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the January 14th total of 717,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.5 days.

Shares of NCMGF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

