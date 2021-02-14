New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the January 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

NDVLY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. New World Development has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

