New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CFO Sells $141,426.21 in Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21.

NJR stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,593,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,016,000 after buying an additional 461,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,286,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,269,000 after buying an additional 135,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,300,000 after buying an additional 501,374 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,561,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,178,000 after buying an additional 147,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

