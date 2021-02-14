New Gold’s (NGD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised New Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC lowered New Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 101,197 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $2,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.