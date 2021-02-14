New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Set at $2.25 by Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) received a $2.25 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,898 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,211,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 440,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 610,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,492,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 156,681 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,694,542 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

