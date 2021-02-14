New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Set at $2.25 by Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) received a $2.25 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.
NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.
Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
