New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target (down previously from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Friday.

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) stock opened at C$2.25 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.48.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

