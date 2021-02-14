Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00090097 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00274871 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018670 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

