Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Neuronetics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $351.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.05.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuronetics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Neuronetics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

