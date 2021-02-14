Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Price Target Raised to $3.90

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.70 to $3.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NTTHF opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Neo Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

