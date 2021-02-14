Needham & Company LLC Increases Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Price Target to $70.00

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Talend in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $63.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,907 shares of company stock valued at $748,450. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

