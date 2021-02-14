National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

