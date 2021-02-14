National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pipestone Energy from $0.85 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.14.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

