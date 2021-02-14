National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pipestone Energy from $0.85 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Shares of BKBEF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.14.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.