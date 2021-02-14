National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,873 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $364,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

