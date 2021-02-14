National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 288,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,390,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $111.46.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

