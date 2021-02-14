National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 610,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.40 and its 200 day moving average is $225.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

