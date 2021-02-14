MXC Capital (LON:MXCP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.00

MXC Capital Ltd (LON:MXCP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and traded as high as $56.00. MXC Capital shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 222,081 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48. The company has a market capitalization of £32.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for MXC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MXC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.