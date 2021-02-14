Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 120 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 17,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $178.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.88 and a 200-day moving average of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

