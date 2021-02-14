Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 118.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 314,092 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 26,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 61.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $749,991. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

