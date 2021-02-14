Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,840 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $253,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $151,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 160,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

