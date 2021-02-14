Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

