MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MTS Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for MTS Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.68 on Friday. MTS Systems has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.