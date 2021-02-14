Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 17th

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:MCADU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 17th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MCADU opened at $10.50 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

In other news, major shareholder Mountain Crest Capital Llc purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

There is no company description available for Mountain Crest Acquisition II Corp.

