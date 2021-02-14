Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Issue $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by 36.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $181.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.45 and a 200 day moving average of $163.45. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.