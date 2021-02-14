Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Patriot Scientific Corporation operates as an intellectual-property licensing company. The company's Moore Microprocessor Patent portfolio that includes U.S. patents, as well as European and Japanese counterparts, which cover techniques that enable consumer and commercial digital systems ranging from PCs, cell phones, portable music players, communications infrastructure, medical equipment, and automobiles.

