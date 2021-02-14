Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Adyen stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

