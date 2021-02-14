Morgan Stanley Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $23.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 137,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Under Armour by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

