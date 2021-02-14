More Coin (MORE) Price Reaches $0.0366 on Top Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One More Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $73,201.36 and $5,595.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

