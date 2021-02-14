Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.