Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer Sells 15,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $5,613,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010,001.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $385.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.